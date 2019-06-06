Randolph County Commission proposes unsafe buildings and land ordinance

HARMAN, W.Va. – The Harman Volunteer Fire Department and Randolph County Commission presented and listened to the public Wednesday about a proposed ordinance to clean up the county.

Harman Volunteer Fire Department hosted the meeting at its fire hall, where the public could hear about the proposed ordinance that addresses dilapidated buildings, illegals dumps, abandoned cars, as well as many other hazards in the county. Randolph County Commission said its goal is the creation of procedures for receiving, evaluating and acting on complaints about unsafe buildings and properties in the county.

“If this ordinance is passed, we’ll have an enforcement committee, and the purpose of the enforcement committee will be to make sure that we give an option for remediation. So, it’s not about punishment, it’s about helping people that have issues. Maybe they don’t have the ability to move unsafe things. We will have a way for them to do that through the enforcement committee,” said Mark Scott, Randolph County Commission President.

Commission plans to bring the ordinance up for a vote in July. The next public meeting will be at the Coalton Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, June 12, at 6 p.m.