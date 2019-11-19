Randolph County Commission votes to defund one of three county CVBs

ELKINS, W.Va. – An area county commission has voted to defund one of three convention and visitor’s bureaus in the county.

The Randolph County Commission voted earlier in the month to defund the Randolph County CVB. Money for the three organizations comes from the hotel/motel taxes collected in the county.

Commissioner Mark Scott said they had questions about operating decisions made that led them to that decision.

“We just didn’t get an answer that was satisfactory when we went back for a follow-up and just decided that, based upon the answers they’ve given us that the money from the hotel/motel tax would be better served being used with the other two CVBs in the county,” said Scott.

The CVB’s board held a meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss their response to the commission’s decision.