Randolph County Community Arts Center hosts annual Christmas Concert

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County Community Arts Center hosted its annual Christmas Concert Sunday afternoon.

The concert featured opera singer, Leah Heater, who has sung as a ‘soloist’ at venues like Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center..

Also featured, cellist Kimberly Grahm, who has been a member of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra for forty years and performs with the Trans-Siberian and River Cities Orchestras.

Dr. Melody Meadows was also featured, a professor of music at West Virginia Wesleyan College who specializes in playing the organ, she too has performed at reputable venues around the world.