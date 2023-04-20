BEVERLY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver that it says ran from the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Sunday, April 9.

Deputies said in a press release that the crash happened near the traffic light past Armstrong Flooring and that the driver ran from the scene before deputies arrived.

During the investigation, drivers say they identified Daniel Horace Bush as the driver of the vehicle. He has ties to Elkins, Barbour County and South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is now wanted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, driving suspended and failure to maintain control.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information that could lead to his arrest to contact the sheriff’s office during business hours at 304-636-2111 or the 911 center at 304-636-2000.