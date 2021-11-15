Randolph County deputy and K-9 injured in car accident

BEVERLY, W.Va. – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released in a Facebook post that an officer and K-9 were injured in a vehicle collision.

According to the post, Deputy T. J. Knotts and Deputy K-9 Hacker were traveling through Beverly to execute a search warrant. Officer Knotts was responding with lights and siren when another vehicle turned into the path of the cruiser.

While the other driver was not injured, Deputy Knotts suffered a sprained wrist and Deputy K-9 Hacker was thrown into the side of his cage and damaged his teeth. Hacker will be out of commission for a while for dental repair, according to the post.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department also thanked the WV State Police, Elkins Police Department, Beverly Fire Department and Randolph County EMS for helping at the scene of the collision.