ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) held a press conference alongside high ranking officials in Elkins on Wednesday to designate Randolph County as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).

“This is a great day, a great day for Randolph County,” Randolph County Sheriff Rob Elbon said. “(It) will help us in our nine county region.”

The reason why Sheriff Elbon and other officials believe it is a great day is because the designation means that resources will go towards supporting the coordination and development of drug control efforts among federal, state and local law enforcement officials.

“Hopefully this will help West Virginia heal from the drug epidemic,” Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Dr. Rahul Gupta said in an interview.

He was among other law enforcement officers attending the event, along with Dr. Gupta and Bill Ihlenfeld, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.

The HIDTA program was created by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to assist agencies operating in critical drug trafficking regions in the country. Sheriff Elbon found out about the program and worked with Ihlenfeld during the application process.

Now that Randolph County has been given the designation, Ihlenfeld says a full-time DEA agent and prosecutor will be added to the Elkins area.

“These resources are only going to make it stronger,” Ihlenfeld said.

“I think now it is time for us to get to work,” Sheriff Elbon said.

If you are curious why this is happening, Sen. Manchin said that they have been tracking the area for a long-time.

“We’ve been talking with local officials, Sheriff (Elbon), law enforcement, judges, prosecutors and it is a high area,” Sen. Manchin said. “All of West Virginia has been hit very hard, this is our 21st county (designated), we really need all 55 of our counties in the HIDTA district because West Virginia has been affected more than any other state on a per capita basis.”

Both Dr. Gupta and Sen. Manchin see the impacts that drugs have had on the state and the country.

“To sit back and watch a thousand, hundred thousand Americans lose their lives every year. It’s just unbelievable, totally unbelievable,” Sen. Manchin said. “There’s not a person in West Virginia that I don’t know that hasn’t been affected by immediate family, extended family or close friend that drug abuse has not affected their lives. It’s horrible.”

During the conference, Sen. Manchin emphasized putting the pressure on Mexico and China.

“Why are we not stopping the illegal drugs coming across the border?” Sen. Manchin asked. “We are stopping it from back here, but we need to be stopping it from where it begins. That’s our fight too.”

Dr. Gupta has had conversations with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, where he says both countries share views on preventing widespread drug usage.

Sen. Manchin and Dr. Gupta also agree that education is critical in stopping the drug epidemic as well as getting help for those experiencing drug use issues. Sen. Manchin added that more funding will be announced later this month to fight the epidemic.