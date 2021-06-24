Randolph County Development Authority brings back job fair

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Randolph County Development Authority brought back an annual tradition Thursday afternoon.

The Randolph County Job Fair returned to the Phil Gainer Community Center after a year off because of the pandemic.

Executive Director Robbie Morris said jobs available at the fair ran from entry level to management, and both employers and job-seekers were reporting success.

“They’ve been sitting down at the application tables, filling out multiple applications, been hired. They’ve been excited, they’ve told us about that, so there are definitely people here who are really excited to get back,” said Morris.

Event staff said some employers had already hired new employees on the spot before an hour of the fair had passed.