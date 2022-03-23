ELKINS, W.Va. – The Randolph County Development Authority (RCDA) has requested that the City of Elkins annex land they bought at an International Order of Odd Fellows property auction in October of 2021.

The 74 acres sit right beside the existing industrial park owned by the RCDA. A portion of the 74 acres is not in Elkins city limits. The RCDA requested that the city annex the land so that it would all be within city limits for the sake of consistency with rules and regulations. If the land is successfully annexed, the RCDA Industrial park will provide land and buildings for businesses looking to relocate to Elkins.

“We only have 4 acres available for development remaining, and in order to recruit new business, they either have to have land in which to build or they have to have buildings in which are available to buy, and right now Randolph County with the growth we have had in the county, we are running low on inventories of both,” said Robbie Morris, Executive Director of the Randolph County Development Authority.

Pre-development work and construction for the new entrance to enter the property will start at the beginning of 2023.