BEVERLY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Randolph County kicked off its fair at the 4-H Pioneer Camp in Beverly over the weekend with plenty more fun yet to come throughout the week.

The fair began on Saturday with the Miss and Miss Teen Randolph County Fair contests, where Alexandra Hall was crowned as the 2023 Miss Randolph County Fair and Camerie Goshert as the 2023 Miss Teen Randolph County Fair.

Sunday continued the festivities with an opening church service from Good Shepard Assembly of God followed with a cornhole tournament and mud bog competition.

12 News spoke with this year’s Miss Randolph County Fair, Alexandra Hall, on the importance of hosting this event for the community.

“It’s really important because we’re really here to promote agriculture and the kids in the barn work really hard every year raising their animals and we really want to promote them and that’s really what it’s all about,” Hall said.

Upcoming for the festival is Wednesday’s carnival alongside the first back to school event hosted by the county fair, where students can participate in games, win prizes and receive free ice cream and back to school supplies.

A full list of events for all the fun coming this week can be found at the Randolph County Fair’s website.