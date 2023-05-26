ELKINS W.Va. (WBOY) — Randolph County made a splash on Friday as it hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its brand new community splash pad and pool, the first ever in the area.

Instead of traveling long distances to beat the summer heat, locals now have a place nearby where they can have fun in the sun. While enjoying the splash pad you may see a black bear as well as other animals local to Randolph County, but don’t worry that’s all part of the plan.

12 News spoke with David Kesling, President of Randolph County Commission, who said “I was actually approached when I was running for commission by a county resident saying that they needed something for the youngsters of the county to do and she suggested a splash pad. So, that’s when I took it on. The City of Hurricane was doing one at that time, so we modeled it kind of, the splash pad after the City of Hurricane, but then like I said it incorporated remodeling the Elk’s pool. We wanted to keep it with a wilderness theme of Randolph County so animals that are indigenous to Randolph County is what’s in the splash pad.“

The splash pad and pool hours as of now are 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.