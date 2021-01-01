Randolph County hosts inaugural Polar Plunge to raise money for a local non-profit

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County had a bit of a chilly start to its new year.

The inaugural Randolph County Polar Plunge was held at the Scotts Ford Boat Ramp in Elkins on Friday.

A $25 donation was met with a t-shirt and an opportunity to take the plunge for a good cause.

All proceeds went to benefit the Randolph County Humane Society. The Human Society explained that during the pandemic, it is vital to support local non-profits.

“We’ve seen about a 30% drop this year in our income and its been very difficult to find ways that we can still maintain our engagement with the community,” Randolph County Humane Society representative, Tina Vial explained. “Although I have to say this community has really stepped up and supported us when we have asked for food, for dog food, and for cat food, and kitty litter and supplies of any kind. We have been overwhelmed by the response and just so grateful for that because without that we could not be able to continue.”

To make a donation to the Randolph County Humane Society go to its website.

