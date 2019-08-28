Randolph County Humane Society makes facility feel like home

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County Humane Society received a generous donation from the estate of the late Dick Earle.

The humane society used the funds to build a room that has a home-like living room atmosphere for potential adopters to interact with the animals they are considering adopting instead of through a kennel door.

Randolph Humane Society stated that potential adopters will be able use the living room space to see and envision the pet in their own home. The space also allows the humane society perform behavior assessments on the pets before transports.

“People just don’t realize the importance of those estate gifts when they remember us in their plan giving, they really leave a legacy behind them to support animals in our shelter,” said Tina Vial, President of the Randolph County Humane Society Board of Directors. “And it means so much to this small organization.”

The Randolph County Humane Society added that many hands helped in the construction of the space and gave special thanks to member Jenna Lee, for her dedication and hard work.

“It’s our goal to take care of all the abused, abandoned, neglected, and homeless animals in Randolph County, that’s it in a nutshell,” said Vial. “It takes about twelve of us on the board and nine people on staff and countless volunteers to do that. So, we really try to appeal to them and let them know that they can help us in so many different ways.”

The humane society said it can always use help with onsite work and offsite work with the animals or serving on the board.

It takes approximately $300,000 a year to run the humane society and they have to raise all those funds through gifts, grants and donations. Randolph County Humane society said that animal food, kitty litter, toys and volunteer time are critical pieces of the work at the shelter.