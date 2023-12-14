ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Randolph County man was charged with felony starting a fire on the lands of others after deputies say he set fire to a Nissan Versa on Tuesday.

Just after 6 p.m., a 911 call came in from Mule Hollow Road reporting that a man had set a vehicle on fire and that explosions could be heard coming from it, according to a criminal complaint.

Responding deputies found the car fully engulfed, and nearby grass and brush on fire as well.

A Nissan Versa that the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said was set on fire. Credit: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Brett Arbogast

Deputies approached a nearby trailer, where they were let in, and found Brett Arbogast, lying down in one of the bedrooms, with a lighter in his hand. “I asked Brett what had happened and he stated that he set a vehicle on fire with the lighter,” the complaint said.

During the course of the investigation, deputies said they learned Arbogast “willfully made the decision to light the vehicle on fire” after it got stuck in vegetation.

The property that the car was on at the time did not belong to Brett Arbogast, according to the complaint. Deputies said the fire was also bordering the property next door, and that the West Virginia Fire Marshall’s Office will use GPS in an investigation to determine if the fire spread to the neighboring property.

The Leading Creek Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Arbogast was taken to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail where he is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.