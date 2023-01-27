ELKINS, W.Va (WBOY) — The Randolph County Housing Authority and the Home Ownership Center celebrated their latest success story on Friday.

One of their clients, Richard Smith, was formerly homeless, but on Jan. 27, he was able to close on his first home. The nearly three-year process for Smith was guided by several programs offered by the Home Ownership Center including pre-purchase and credit counseling as well as mortgage qualification.

Smith is presented with a check from the Housing Authority and Home Ownership Center (WBOY image)

Smith told 12 News that he was, “Overwhelmed. Just simply overwhelmed.” He continued, “So many people helped me out and was always there for me and talked me through it, helped me through it and never gave up on me. So, that’s what encouraged me not to give up, ’cause they never gave up on me.”

So far, this grant-assisted program has helped nearly half a dozen families get into housing, including Smith. To learn more about the Randolph County Housing Authority, which also provides some housing solutions to Tucker, Barbour, Lewis Pendleton and Upshur counties, visit the RCHA website.