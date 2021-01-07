Randolph County officials await next step on mine safety facility approval

ELKINS, W.Va. – Officials in Randolph County said they are awaiting the results of one of the final steps in the process to approve a new mine safety training site.

The CDC and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health are hoping to build along the line between Randolph and Pocahontas Counties to train on fire suppression techniques in mines.

The site sits very near Snowshoe Resort, leaving some residents concerned about environmental impacts.

“So there’s definitely consideration that’s being taken towards those concerns to make sure there may be something that could be done to address those,” said Randolph County Commissioner Mark Scott.

Scott said the environmental assessment is expected within the next month or so. There’s no word yet on when work on the facility may get underway once approved.