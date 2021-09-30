Randolph County organizations offering free financial education

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Randolph County Housing Authority, along with Highland Community Builders and Homeownership Center, are offering free financial coaching to residents in six north central West Virginia counties.

The program, called Financial Opportunity Center, offers financial literacy and education to residents in Randolph, Tucker, Barbour, Lewis, Webster and Upshur Counties.

The flyer talking about the Financial Opportunity Center

The program offers to look at one’s personal finances and figure out what works best for them as well as educates people on how to become up-to-date in the world of finances.

“Because of our organizations, we saw a real need for this financial education. And it really models what we do in all of our organizations and that’s helping the whole person or the whole family become the best that they can possibly be,” said Jennifer Griggs, Program and Grant Manager for the Randolph County Housing Authority.

If you or someone you know would like to know more information about the Financial Opportunity Center or how to get started on using their services, you can call the Randolph County Housing Authority at 304-636-6495, extension 30, email LTaylor@rchawv.org or message the authority on Facebook, here.