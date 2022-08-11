ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – An Americorps project in Randolph County has created an opportunity for families to spend time together while exploring the county.

Various businesses and outdoor locations around Randolph County are now displayed in a passport book. The businesses within the passport will give visitors stamps for their passports. Those who collect at least nine stamps will receive a prize. One kids prize is a button that declares them a “Randolph County Explorer”.

The passport program was designed for both locals and visitors to explore Randolph County.

“A lot of people don’t know all the things there are to explore here in Randolph County, so that if they have a chance to find out about one of the state parks, or a trail that they don’t know about, or a waterfall that’s available, then I think we’re doing a better job with both our community and our tourists,” said Anne Beardslee, Elkins-Randolph County Tourism CVB Executive Director.

As of Aug. 8, there is no deadline to meet to participate in the Randolph County Passport program. Passports can be picked up at the Elkins Depot Welcome Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day of the week.