ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Prevention Resource Officers (PRO) went head-to-head with Elkins Middle School in a basketball game on Tuesday to develop a positive relationship between the deputies and the students.

This was one of the three games that the PROs have played this month, including two against Tygarts Valley Middle/High School where the officers played both the staff and students. The Randolph County PROs started holding these basketball games last year with the goal of building positive relationships with the students and talking with them during halftime about positive decisions and the danger of drugs.

“A lot of kids are nervous,” said Randolph County PRO Officer Sgt. Daniel Pennington. “They don’t know how to talk to police officers, or they might be afraid of us. This is how we—we let them know the human side of us, that we can have fun, we can joke around. It just makes it easier for them to come to us if they actually need us.”

Even though this was a friendly competition, there was a lot of talk going on throughout the hallways. According to Elkins Middle School Principal, Nick Alfred, the talk was mostly coming from the police officer side of things, and he hoped that they could back it up and give the kids a good game.

After losing their first two games, Deputy Sheriff Rocky Hebb and his team were hoping for their first win of the “season.”

“We, unfortunately, lost our first two games, but you would think with the five to 10 minutes that we practice a week since the season started that we would be able to take on any elementary, middle school team in the state, but just hasn’t fell our way yet,” said Hebb. He also added that the games are always “a blast.”

If you were wondering the outcome of the game, the PRO officers were the champions with a 93 to 89 victory over the Elkin Hornets, the first win of their “season.”

There were also activities students could participate in to win prizes during the game’s halftime.