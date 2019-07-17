Randolph County PSD receives USDA funding

NORTON, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has given a Randolph County Public Service District (PSD) a grant to expand its sewer system.

The USDA presented the Norton-Jimtown-Harding PSD with nearly one million dollars in grants and loans for the improvements.

The funds extend the current system and add pumping stations along Route 151. PSD staff said it’s the continuation of a process that started with the founding of the organization.

“We put in a water system in 1980 to start water for the area and then proceeded with sewer because it was much needed. Septic systems were failing and there was just no public sewer service for the customers. That was our effort,” said Acting General Manager, Curtis Elmore.

Elmore expects the project to be completed within a year.