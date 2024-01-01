ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many Randolph County residents had a very chilly start to 2024 on Monday as they literally plunged into the new year.

The Randolph County Humane Society partnered with Pack n’ Ship Elkins to host its Fifth Annual Polar Plunge. Community members were welcome to participate in the plunge for just $15, but they could also stand and watch others make the plunge.

“Well, I think it brings the people out to start the new year. It gets exciting and it’s for a good cause. Everybody likes to support the animals. That’s why I kind of tied it to that to give them that extra little bit of ambition I guess to come out and jump in the cold water,” Robert Chewning, Owner of Pack n’ Ship said.

All money made from Monday’s event will support the animals at the Randolph County Humane Society. Other sponsors included Crosscuts Lawn Care, Gingrollsandpancit Philipino Cuisine, Beander’s and Master Service.