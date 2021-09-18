Randolph County residents raise awareness with Potomac Highlands Alzheimer’s Walk

ELKINS, W.Va. – Residents from the Randolph County area gathered at Northbend Park on Saturday for the Potomac Highland Alzheimer’s Walk.

Organizers said they think it is important to remember the loved ones they have lost to Alzheimer’s and to walk for the cause, raising awareness for those battling the disease. Also, those officials with the walk expressed that it is also to remember the caregivers, offering them support while caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

“In a year when you’re not sure if events are even happening or not, we have at least 50 registered walkers at this location. And we’re also challenging people to walk wherever you are. If you didn’t feel safe coming out today, even with a mask, walk at home, and we can accept donations through December 31,” said Mike Bell, Co-Chair for the Potomac Highlands Alzheimer’s Walk.

Potomac Highlands Alzheimer’s Walk officials say they have partnered with WVU Neuroscience Institute and nationally through the association for Alzheimer’s supporting cutting-edge research and treatments.