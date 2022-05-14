ELKINS, W.Va. – Men and women rallied together in front of the Randolph County Court House to support women’s choice to choose their own reproductive healthcare Saturday.

Organizers said they are very concerned because of the leaked Supreme Court of the United States documents regarding Roe V. Wade and the potential overturn of the ruling. Randolph County Democratic Women along with other organizations such as Planned Parenthood, MoveOn.org, and the Women’s March sponsored the rallies.

“I have two daughters, and I don’t want to see them grow up in a world without Roe, or without reproductive healthcare that is accessible and safe,” said Cindy Stemple, President of the Randolph County Democratic Women.

There were approximately 406 marches across the United States today in 49 states. There were four marches in the state with those being in Morgantown, Lewisburg, Elkins, and Charleston.

“If Roe gets overturned, it could open up a pandora’s box of other rights that could be stripped away from all the folks in our country,” Stemple said. “We could lose our voting rights, LGBTQ rights, our right to interracial marriage, it’s just hard to tell because Roe has been such an established precedent for over 50 years. We just don’t know what will be done in the courts if this is allowed to stand.”

Attendees stated they want men to stand up and help women have their right to choose. They also added banning abortion does not stop abortions and that people will find a way and they want them safe, accessible, and legal for everyone who chooses to.

“This is something that is important not just for my constituents but for people all across the state of West Virginia, and across the country because access to safe, safe abortions is women’s healthcare. That is something that I am deeply passionate about is ensuring that women have access to safe healthcare options in the local communities and their state,” said Cody Thompson, Delegate of the 43rd District in the West Virginia Legislature.

Thompson said that in the last WV Legislative session they passed two restrictive laws regarding women’s reproductive rights. Thompson also stated that those laws do not offer exemptions for rape or incest for young children and that concerns him.

“It’s an honor to be out here with the Randolph County Democratic Women and help them, show support, and know that they have my backing not just as a friend and colleague, as a male, and also as their delegate, and representative in the legislature,” Thompson said.

Delegate Thompson said that he wants to stand showing that there is equality in West Virginia, and for equality across the country. Randolph County Democratic Women said that they will be holding other rallies and marches throughout the summer for women’s rights of choice.