Randolph County school receives active shooter training

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – George Ward Elementary School hosted a training exercise designed to prepare teachers for an active shooter situation.

The exercise, developed by Omega Tactical Concepts, will help Randolph County teachers protect the children in the case of an emergency situation involving an armed intruder.

One of the teachers, Brittany Wamsley, said, “The point of this for us is that we have the experience without the tragedy. We want to be better in every aspect as teachers and as educators, and we want to be safer, and we want to do the best by our students because we love them and care about them, and we want them to be successful and part of that is preparing for the worst.”

Organizers said the training will help those involved understand what everyone is doing during that scenario.

“It takes a little bit of the chaos out of it. We know that anytime these type of events occur, it’s a chaotic situation,” said Elkins Police Chief, Travis Bennett. “So, if we can control one little part of it, it makes our job easier. We want this to expand to all of the schools in our area to have the exact same training. The Sheriff and I are very committed to working with each other to improve the school safety in our area.”