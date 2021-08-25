Randolph County school students head back to school for a new year

ELKINS, W.Va. – Students in Randolph County were back in school to start off the new academic year Wednesday.

Staff of Midland Elementary School in Elkins greeted their kids for in-person classes this morning, with music celebrating the students’ return.

Students were staying within their classrooms as much as possible, and hand sanitizers were available all around the school.

Principal Teena Wallace said everyone’s glad to be back for more than just business as usual.

“Our students are really excited to come back, because do you know what they miss the most? They miss being with their friends and those social connections. You know, it’s not just only about academics, it’s just that social, emotional piece that we missed during the pandemic,” said Wallace.

Wallace said some of the technology used during the last school year will still remain in use to build on their in-person classes.