Randolph County Schools receive federal grant money

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County Schools have received more than $288,000 in grant money from the federal government.

The money is part of more than $1.5 million sent to the state as part of the Secure Rural Schools Program run by the US Department of Agriculture.

Randolph County officials said that money goes a long way to help fill gaps in state funding due to the county’s geography.

“If you have 15 kids in a classroom, you still have to have a teacher, even though the formula might tell you that you have 22 kids. So Randolph County’s typically over formula, so that helps us pay for those,” said Brad Smith, director of finance.

The school systems in Webster and Barbour County also received funds as part of the grant.