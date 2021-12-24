Randolph County Sheriff’s Department looks to hire new deputies

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County has tried to hire deputies, but the requirements have made filling the positions a difficult task to complete.

The process includes physical agility and written tests, polygraphs, psychological testing, a physical and a criminal background check. The most difficult qualification is completing training at the West Virginia State Police Academy.

As of Dec. 24, there are two positions that need to be filled, but Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon said the job isn’t for everybody.

“I took the first opportunity because it was in my heart to do it, you gotta have that drive to help people, like I said, not everyone’s cut out to do this. There’s days that are really rewarding and you help somebody and you do something that you feel good in your heart about, but then, you see a lot of stuff that most people never see,” said Robert Elbon, Randolph County Sheriff.

The pay rate for a deputy in Randolph County has been raised to make the opportunity more attractive to interested qualifying candidates.

For more information about becoming a deputy or to view the application, click here.