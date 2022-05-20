ELKINS, W.Va. – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office played their third basketball game in the county on May 20. The game at Elkins Middle School was close from start to finish, but Elkins Middle took the win over the sheriff’s office with a final score of 79 to 70.

The time on the court with these kids gives the sheriff’s office a chance to connect with the youth in the county they serve, according to one deputy.

“It’s for the kids, they absolutely have been excited about this game, they’ve been waiting for about two months to have this, like I said they enjoy our officer Sargent Pennington, and so they’re looking forward to getting out there, having some fun, it’s the end of the school year, and we’re looking to have a good time, its important that they see the police officers in a good perspective,” said Nick Alfred, the Elkins Middle School principal.

Sargent Pennington is the Pro-Officer for Elkins Middle School.

“Speaking for every law enforcement officer across this great nation we live in, we love all the kids, we love all the citizens, and we would give, we give our lives, we put our lives on the line for any and everybody out there, and we’d do anything we could to help them all. We want to build a relationship with our youth because that’s our future,” said Deputy Rocky Hebb of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Deputy Hebb, the sheriff’s office hopes to make the series of these games an annual event.