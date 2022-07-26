RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Saturday warned that two men who are accused of trying to sell vacuum cleaners and clean chimneys in Grayson County, Virginia without a license may be in the area of Valley Head and Harmon and that you should not let them in your home.
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, which identified the men as 50-year-old John Tobias Jr. of Waterford, PA and 38-year-old Matthew Schauman of Elkins.
If you see them, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says you should try to get the license plate number and the make, model and/or color of the vehicle they are in, then call 911 to report them so that deputies can investigate.