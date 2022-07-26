RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Saturday warned that two men who are accused of trying to sell vacuum cleaners and clean chimneys in Grayson County, Virginia without a license may be in the area of Valley Head and Harmon and that you should not let them in your home.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, which identified the men as 50-year-old John Tobias Jr. of Waterford, PA and 38-year-old Matthew Schauman of Elkins.

A post shared by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

If you see them, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says you should try to get the license plate number and the make, model and/or color of the vehicle they are in, then call 911 to report them so that deputies can investigate.