Randolph County suspends 3 from the Office of Emergency Management

ELKINS, W.Va. – In a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Randolph County Commission suspended three employees in the Office of Emergency Management at 9-1-1 center and hired two others on an interim basis to replace them.

Commission President Mark Scott said employees at the Office of Emergency Management and 9-1-1 center filed complaints against director Cindy Hart, and deputy directors Jim Ancell and Hilary White.

In that meeting, the commission suspended the 3 without pay and hired an outside agency to investigate.

Scott said the commission is not taking the accusations lightly but wants to be sure the proper outcome is reached before it acts.

“We made the decision, paid administrative leave because we want to make sure that the facts are correct, and until we know what the facts are, we don’t want to interrupt these people’s lives more than they already have been interrupted,” said Scott.

That outside company has one month to complete its investigation, and Scott said the commission will take whatever action is appropriate at that point.

Scott also assured county residents that they will see no disruption of 9-1-1 services while the investigation is underway.