Randolph County United Way hosts hoagie fundraiser

ELKINS, W.Va. – Volunteers from local churches and other Randolph County organizations gathered at the First United Methodist Church in Elkins for the United Way’s annual meatball hoagie fundraiser.

It’s the third year for the event, which has rapidly turned into one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the group.

“At the beginning of this year, we worked with Jim Rossi and Pat Rossi of the St. Patrick Church, and what we do is we sit down and said, ‘What can we do this year? What’s possible for this year?’ And this year we said, ‘ok, let’s do 700.’ Well, I’m here to say today that we’re actually sitting on 825 sold hoagies,” said United Way Director Karrah Washington.

The church and its volunteers also play a big part in seeing the event succeed each year. Over the past few days, the Rossis and other volunteers hit the ovens to make sure the meatballs are ready to fill hundreds of hungry stomachs.

“We made meatballs two nights in a row. We made 2,500 for this, and we had 16 to 18 people, and we really get involved because we’re practicing our faith,” said Jim Rossi.

Washington said the budget for the United Way in Randolph County is relatively small, aiming to collect just a bit more than $100,000 for the groups it works with around the county. Many of those organizations rely on that funding to ensure they can keep supporting the community year round.

“We distribute them to 18 local non-profit agencies and what they use those funds for are different things depending on which agency they are, in order to operate and function with their day-to-day things they do for the community, the direct services they provide,” said Washington.