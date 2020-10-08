Randolph County’s Cain Annex building temporarily closed after multiple county employees test positive for COVID-19

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County’s Cain Annex building has been closed until Tuesday after multiple county employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to Randolph County Commission.

Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the Randolph County Commision posted on its Facebook Page that three county employees tested positive for COVID-19. The post stated that all three employees were in the same office, and the office was closed and professionally cleaned immediately. The post also stated that the entire complex would be professionally cleaned on Thursday.

Just after Noon on Thursday, the Randolph County Commission made another post on its Facebook page announcing that the Cain Annex building has been closed until Tuesday due to another positive COVID-19 test in the same office within the bulding.

Commissioners said in the post that all employees in the building are being asked to get tested or re-tested for COVID-19 before returning to work. Commissioners also said that the buildings are being professionally disinfected for the employees’ and the public’s safety.