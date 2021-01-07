Randolph-Elkins Health Department filling vaccine appointments quickly

ELKINS, W.Va. – Health officials in Randolph County are seeing high interest in COVID vaccines from residents.

Vaccine appointments for people 80 and older Wednesday and Thursday filled up quickly, and a second clinic set for Friday and Saturday also filled within three hours.

Health department planners said as more people get vaccinated, that interest is only growing.

“We find that as we get to the second dose for the people who got the first one, we have more takers coming in,” said Bonnie Woodrum, infectious disease specialist at the Randolph-Elkins Health Department.

Woodrum said the department will continue to announce when vaccination opportunities become available.

