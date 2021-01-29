Randolph-Elkins Health Department: Second vaccine shots delayed for some patients

ELKINS, W.Va. – Health officials in Randolph County have announced delays for the second round of coronavirus vaccine for some patients in the county.

Officials with the Randolph-Elkins Health Department said they were not supplied with the right kind of vaccines to provide the second shots scheduled this weekend.

Area residents have been contacted and had their appointments moved to a similar time next week.

Infectious Disease Specialist Bonnie Woodrum said those people will all still receive their shot, and the week’s delay will not make the vaccine any less effective.

