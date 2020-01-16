Restaurant Road Trip: The Crossing Coffee Bar

ELKINS, W.Va. – Nestled inside the Delmonte Market on Railroad Avenue in downtown Elkins, The Crossing Coffee Bar is building up a lunch and breakfast menu designed to appeal to a wide range of people. Its location across from the train depot brings in tourists, but others turn up, too.

“People that work in the downtown area, we get a lot of people from our hospital that walk over, and it’s a place that they can walk in and get a quick grab and go, either hang out here and have their lunch or take it back to work,” said Christy Chabut, manager at The Crossing.

The lunch menu is a newer part of the restaurant, but it helps to build on the preexisting coffee and tea options. Staff at The Crossing said part of their goal is to expose people to some new flavors, and also to ones that may be a little better for them, too.

“We just recently added the paninis so that is something that we can do quickly and in our small kitchen. I like to focus on some healthier options, and something a little different that you may not find somewhere else in town,” Chabut said.

Those healthier options are still plenty tasty, too. Chabut hoped that this will inspire people in the area to see how simple some of their recipes are, and get them to eat better for themselves.

“If they try them out first, and realize that they enjoy these new flavors and new combinations, they may be more inclined to try them at home. So that’s what we’re bringing is a new idea of a healthier eating,” said Chabut.

The Crossing serves lunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. during the week. The restaurant is open for coffee from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. during the week and 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Crossing is located at 316 Railroad Ave, Elkins, WV 26241.