Rhododendron Girls State goes virtual for 2021

ELKINS, W.Va. – After a year off due to the pandemic, the Rhododendron Girls State has gone virtual for 2021.

The annual event is normally held at Davis & Elkins College, but it was changed to ensure girls had a chance to take advantage of the program.

Rhododendron Girls State citizens campaign on the digital platform in use this year

While most meetings are not in person, Girls State citizens are still learning about state government through participation and getting a chance to try to build their own futures.

“It opens up an opportunity for scholarships and more internship opportunities for girls and boys across the state to better themselves, to get into the school of their choice, so it’s a really great program for them,” said Assistant Director Kate Garlick.

Organizers said participants will meet in person on Friday at D&E to wrap up Girls State for the year with a ceremony and reception.