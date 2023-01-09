ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Davis Medical Center announced that the main access road for the hospital will be closed to non-hospital traffic, permanently.

The medical center said in a release that Gorman Avenue, which runs directly in front of the hospital and parallels the main road, Harrison Avenue, will no longer be open to commercial and individual traffic starting Wednesday, Jan. 25.

“Vehicular speeding on Gorman Avenue has increased putting patients’ safety at risk,” said the release, especially for patients with mobility problems.

“The road closure is solely for the safety of our patients and employees,” said CEO Vance Jackson. “We have patients who stop along Gorman Avenue to drop off and pick up family members. Some vehicles do not even slow down to allow people to cross the road. It’s just become too dangerous.”

After the 25th, patients will use the existing entrances on Martin Street and Main Street, and those wanting to access the DMC MarketPlace or Starbucks can park along Reed Street or Martin Street, according to the release.