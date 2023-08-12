ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — “We Can Do It” was a popular phrase in Randolph County as the third annual Rosie the Riveter Celebration was being held at the Halliehurst Mansion on Saturday.

The celebration honored the women of Randolph County who proudly served from the home front during World War II and included a program reflecting the history of Rosie the Riveter with an induction of five new “Rosies” represented by their families.

Bobbi Trimboli, volunteer with Our Town, Inc, said, “There’s a really international and national effort to keep the memory of Rosies alive and we decided if other people could do that, we could do it too, and we started searching throughout our community and found these women and we thought they deserve to get some attention. So, it was successful the first year and we had more people come to us and said ‘Hey my mother, my aunt, my sister did that, could you honor them too?’ So, I think we’re doing a wonderful thing for our community and for the families in our community to keep this memory alive.”

After the program concluded, people in attendance were invited to enjoy a cake social with light refreshments. If you have a Rosie from Randolph County that you would like to have honored and recognized, you can contact Bobbi Trimboli at 304-636-0415.