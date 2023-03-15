ELKINS, W.Va (WBOY) — The Salvation Army opened a new thrift store in Elkins on Wednesday, which aims to put most of its profits back into the community of Randolph County.

The store is stocked with a supply of gently used clothing, appliances, furniture and many other odds and ends for customers to browse.

Salvation Army Officers said that they acquired the Randolph County area just last year and have been offering food pantry access to community members as well as assisting some of them with utility payments. They said that the new store will help them assist the community even more.

“Well, it’s kind of a double win because you get clothing at a great price, good clothing at a good price and also by doing that you can help others in the community.” Corps Officer Major Eric Roberts said. “We have done some utility assistance and we are hoping that by raising money in this store we can do even more assistance in that.”

The store will be open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located in the Tygart Valley Mall in Elkins.