Santa’s Workshop held in downtown Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – Main Street Elkins held its fourth annual Santa’s Workshop in the downtown area over the weekend.

The event connects visitors who are traveling to Elkins for the Polar Express to experience what local business have to offer.

Many business participated by giving kids fun and free activities as they waited for their train ride.

Business like The Elkins Sewing Center participated by helping kids create their own elf hat along with S&T’s Bees as they gave visitors the chance to create Christmas tree candles made from pure bee’s wax.

“Santa’s Workshop is a number of downtown businesses that have coordinated to have little workshops available for our customers before the train ride, ranging from elf hats to making bird houses to making your own hot coco,” said Adam Williams, Mountain Rail Package Coordinator.

The Polar Express train tickets are already on sale for the 2020 season and officials say they will more than likely be sold out by summer.

