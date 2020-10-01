SBA awards grant for improvement to Tygart Valley Middle-High School

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – A Randolph County school building will soon receive some needed upgrades thanks to the state.

The School Building Authority awarded a grant of nearly $200,000 to Randolph County Schools to replace two dozen doors in the building. Some of those doors were more than 70 years old and were no longer properly latching or protecting from weather.

Superintendent Debbie Schmidlen said there’s one main reason the improvements were needed.

“We wanted to make sure that they can be secure. We certainly don’t want any unwanted visitors coming into our building unannounced and so actually, the student safety aspect was the number one reason,” said Schmidlen.

She said the new doors will also help the county save money on energy costs as well as improve building security.