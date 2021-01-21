Scammers using caller ID spoofing to appear as Davis Medical Center, asking for personal information

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Health System issued a release on Thursday, warning residents about a phone scam that uses caller ID spoofing to make it appear as if the calls are coming from Davis Medical Center or Central WV MedCorp.

“We are aware of several recent incidents where local residents have received a call that appears to be coming from Davis Medical Center or Central WV MedCorp. The representative asked the caller about “banking information and for a social security number,” said Tracy Fath, VP of Marketing and Development with Davis Health System.

In the release, officials warned residents that if they receive a suspicious call, they should not provide any financial or personal information. Instead, they should hang up. Officials said that people can call a Davis Medical Center Patient Financial Advocate at 304-637-3125 to find out if the medical center is trying to get in touch with them.

The release stated that caller ID spoofing is a manipulation of the caller ID feature that allows a scammer to disguise their true identity. Officials said that any person who receives one of these calls can report it to Davis Medical Center’s Patient Representative at 304-637-3773.