ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Scarecrows will be popping up in Elkins soon. Our Town Inc. gave out scarecrow building supplies for free in September, and the scarecrows will start making their appearances on Oct. 10.

Our Town Inc. has some events coming up for the fall season, including their Scarecrow Fall Festival Extravaganza.

A scarecrow scavenger hunt for kids, accompanied by an adult, will be on Oct. 22, at the Randolph County Community Arts Center; hunts begin at noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. After the story There was an Old Lady Who Swallowed Some Leaves, clues will be given to find a scarecrow and other treats around seven locations throughout downtown Elkins. Once all scarecrow parts are collected, the child returns to the center to put the scarecrow together and receive a final treat.

Officials say the extravaganza is a big day. A chicken barbeque dinner, by the Lions Club of Elkins, is the first event on the 29th. The cost is $10, and the dinner is at the Citizens Bank parking lot.

“This is just a group of grassroots volunteers who meet together. We love spending time together, we love sharing our community with visitors, and I think that’s just what it is, it’s our town, coming together on different events such as the scarecrow festival, and inviting people to share a piece of our town,” said Tammy Dolly, Our Town, Inc. president.

Trunk or treat, hay rides, and games will be held at the First United Methodist Church parking lot on Oct. 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Many downtown activities will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Contact Our Town, Inc. at (304) 636-0415 with any questions.