ELKINS, W.Va. — Families can celebrate West Virginia’s 159th birthday with a scavenger hunt around Elkins.

Our Town Inc. of Elkins is hosting the birthday celebration. The former Henry G’s Café is the start location. Families can pick up their clue lists between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on June 18.

The suggested ages for kids to participate are kindergarten to middle school age.

Each location features a prize representing West Virginia and the first 50 kids to cross the finish line will get a prize.

Families can start at any point on the clue list, and they are asked to return to the start for prizes by 2 o’clock if they don’t finish before then.

“Families need to spend more time together, we all know that and that’s why we try to get this platform of activities for them to do, so we’re hoping to build family unit, community fun, everybody can participate, you don’t have to have any prerequisites, other than this time we may be a little more concerned about age and safety,” said volunteer Bobbi Trimboli.

All children must be accompanied by an adult. No pre-registration is required, and families are encouraged to bring their phones for picture opportunities.