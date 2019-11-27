Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Second rural broadband tower comes online in Randolph County

Randolph

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAILEY, W.Va. – An Upshur County company has brought a second broadband tower online serving rural West Virginians.

Micrologic in Buckhannon announced the activation of the Dailey tower earlier this month.

The tower is part of a grant issued in 2017 to bring high-speed Internet service to Upshur, Randolph and Barbour Counties.

Micrologic President Emiel Butcher said the warmer weather has allowed more time for construction of other planned towers and expects more of them to go online in the next few months.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories