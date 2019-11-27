Second rural broadband tower comes online in Randolph County

DAILEY, W.Va. – An Upshur County company has brought a second broadband tower online serving rural West Virginians.

Micrologic in Buckhannon announced the activation of the Dailey tower earlier this month.

The tower is part of a grant issued in 2017 to bring high-speed Internet service to Upshur, Randolph and Barbour Counties.

Micrologic President Emiel Butcher said the warmer weather has allowed more time for construction of other planned towers and expects more of them to go online in the next few months.