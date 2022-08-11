ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former lodge for the Elkins Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), which is 99 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is up for auction.

Built in the middle of the Elkins Railroad boom, the 1910 mansion was used as a charitable home for orphans, widows and the elderly who were suffering from economic hardship. The IOOF was a progressive group that put emphasis on self-improvement and service to the community, and the Elkins chapter became the first fraternal group to own and run a state home. According to the Clio, by 1920, the Elkins Odd Fellows cared for 126 orphans from ages 6 to 21.

The building sits on more than 17 acres of land and has two three-story lodges with basements that have a total of 137 rooms. The property also has a paved circle driveway, a detached three-car garage, a gazebo and a pond. One wing of the property even has an elevator. It is being sold in a silent auction by Kaufman Actions, based in Bridgeport.

Photos of the listing show the house with original furniture, almost like a time capsule of the charitable home.

Elkins newspaper The Intermountain reported that the mansion and property were sold in 2021 to a trio of owners, who purchased the four sections of the estate, which was then 126 acres. Now, the 17 acres which house the old lodge are back for sale. The furniture is not included as part of the listing, according to Kaufman Auctions.

In 2021, the building and property sold for $1,391,500. If you want to make an offer, visit the Kaufman Auctions website. But be warned that the estimated monthly upkeep bill for the estate is $2,100.

Bidding will be open until Sept. 1 at 7 p.m., and an open house will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. for those who want to see the house. You can find the building at 589 Georgetown Rd. As of Aug. 11, the top bid was $27,000.