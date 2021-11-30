Settlements reached in several 2019 ‘Frankenstein’s Closet’ lawsuits

ELKINS, W.Va. — Several plaintiffs have settled in a lawsuit against Randolph County Schools which was filed in 2019.

According to Jamie Fox of the Fox Law Office in Hurricane, several cases stemming from the “Frankenstein’s Closet” incidents taking place at Beverly Elementary School throughout the 2010s have settled out of court. Parents said that a teacher and teacher’s aid locked students in a Pre-K classroom closet as a form of punishment for misbehaving at Beverly Elementary School. The closet was said to contain a poster of Frankenstein’s monster.

There are still more cases that have yet to settle, and Fox stated that he is continuing to prepare cases and litigate for those who are still on course to go to trial.

When asked for a statement, Superintendent of Randolph County Schools Debbie Schmidlen declined to comment, stating she “could not speak on an ongoing trial.”

In Randolph County Circuit Court, where the lawsuits are filed, a trial has been scheduled for 2022; a representative with the court stated that settlements made in the case would most likely be sealed, and that they would not be disbursed until the trial has taken place.