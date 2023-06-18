ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several streets in Elkins will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday while road work is underway.

According to a Elkins City Hall Facebook post from Friday, 11th Street in Elkins will be closed between Tygart Avenue and Industrial Park Road/Worth Avenue while the West Virginia Division of Highways does paving work.

From June 21-22, the following roads will be closed at their intersection with 11th Street: Tygart Avenue, Roy Lane, Spantz Lane, South Henry Avenue, Walts Lane, Budweiser Lane and Coke Lane.

11th Street is one of many roads within Elkins city limits that is state-maintained. To learn more about other state-maintained city streets, visit the City of Elkins website.