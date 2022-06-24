ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office’s partnership with the Mon National Forest Service continues this year.

The forest patrol has been in place since the late 1990s, according to Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. Recent patrols began at the end of May and will continue through December. Deputies will patrol different areas of recreation starting at 7 p.m. until about 11 p.m. or 12 a.m.

Only the areas listed will be patrolled:

Stuart Recreation Area

Bickle Knob Picnic Area

Bear Heaven Recreation Area

Alpena Gap Information

Lower Glady Camping Area

Little Black Fork and Wamsley Run

Laurel Fork Campground

Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area

Glady Campground May/Wildell

Spruce Knob Lake and Campground

Sheriff Elbon said the deputies are there to provide security for the campers and to patrol the property during the times requested by the forest service. They received funds from the forest service for a portion of the payroll received by the deputies.

“Just do everything in moderation, if you’re climbing or hiking, or whatever you may be doing during your camping trip, so just do everything in moderation, drinking, things like that, look out for your neighbors, if you need us, call us,” Sheriff Elbon said.

He also said campers should first find the closest spot with cell phone service to their area in case of an emergency if they are camping in a dead zone.