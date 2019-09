Snowbird decided to beat the heat Monday by traveling to Coalton Elementary School in Randolph County to help celebrate the school’s top readers.

The top readers were Ella Skinner-McCauley, Jaxson Cooper, Bryson Bodkins, Lyllian Cooper, Anthony Simmons, and Julie Wilson.

Snowbird wants to thank all the students and staff at Coalton Elementary for having him, and he says he hopes everyone had as much fun as he did!