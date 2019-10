Snowbird paid a visit to the students and staff at Jennings Randolph Elementary School in Elkins Tuesday morning.

Snowbird congratulated the school’s top nine readers…and even showed the kids how to do the Snowbird Shuffle!

The top readers were Amos White, Sophia Mallow, Bryton Floyd, Lily Gard, Ady Ray, Ariella Brown, Wyatt Miller, Elijah Ballheim, and Gabby Mahanes.

Snowbird also wants to thank all the staff at Jennings Randolph Elementary for a full day of fun in Randolph County!